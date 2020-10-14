Raymond James’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.52, close to its 52-week low of $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.5% and a 21.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.35 and a one-year low of $4.98. Currently, Viper Energy has an average volume of 451.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VNOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.