Raymond James’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James upgraded Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF) to Hold, with a price target of C$0.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Painted Pony Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.49, a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.69 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Painted Pony Petroleum has an average volume of 46.23K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.