Raymond James’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.59, close to its 52-week high of $222.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $157.86 average price target.

Enphase Energy’s market cap is currently $24.08B and has a P/E ratio of 148.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 66.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Richard Mora, a Director at ENPH sold 68,122 shares for a total of $9,543,125.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.