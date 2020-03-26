Raymond James’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Surge Energy (ZPTAF), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $0.22 average price target, which is a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Industrial Alliance Securities also downgraded the stock to Sell with a C$0.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.23 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 40.18K.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.