Raven (RAVN) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Raven (RAVN), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.23.

Klieve has an average return of 9.8% when recommending Raven.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1075 out of 7117 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Raven with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Raven’s market cap is currently $868.5M and has a P/E ratio of 37.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RAVN in relation to earlier this year.

Raven Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace or defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, Aerostar, and Corporate and Other. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services innovative precision agriculture products and information management tools that help growers reduce costs, control inputs, and improve farm yields to original equipment manufacturers. The Engineered Films segment produces and sells high-performance plastic films and sheeting to both direct to end-customers. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems. The Corporate and Other segment covers general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by J. R. Smith, Paul Edward Yost, Thon Duwayne, and Joseph Kaliszewski in February 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.