Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.89, close to its 52-week low of $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rattler Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $18.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.24 and a one-year low of $14.01. Currently, Rattler Midstream has an average volume of 340K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rattler Midstream LP is a holding company, which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More on RTLR: