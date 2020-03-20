Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -44.6% and a 13.8% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rattler Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.40, representing a 300.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $20.24 and a one-year low of $3.13. Currently, Rattler Midstream has an average volume of 499.9K.

Rattler Midstream LP is a holding company, which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.