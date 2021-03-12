RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RAPT Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.86 and a one-year low of $10.52. Currently, RAPT Therapeutics has an average volume of 194.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.