RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and BMO Capital gave RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RAPT Therapeutics with a $43.25 average price target, representing a 93.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $935K and GAAP net loss of $13.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.