Rapid7 (RPD) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD) on March 16 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Rapid7 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.11, which is a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.01 and a one-year low of $31.34. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 592.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPD in relation to earlier this year.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.