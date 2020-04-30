Rapid7 (RPD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and RBC Capital gave Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rapid7 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.58, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.02 and a one-year low of $31.35. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 832.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

