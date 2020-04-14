Rapid7 (RPD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Goldman Sachs gave Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $60.64 average price target, a 47.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rapid7’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.65 million and GAAP net loss of $14.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More on RPD: