Rapid7 (RPD) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Rapid7 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.01 and a one-year low of $42.83. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 405.9K.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

