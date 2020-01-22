Rapid7 (RPD) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.70, close to its 52-week high of $66.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rapid7 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.70.

The company has a one-year high of $66.01 and a one-year low of $34.94. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 436.6K.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

