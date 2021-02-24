Range Resources (RRC) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Range Resources (RRC) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.43, close to its 52-week high of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Antero Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Range Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.75, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Range Resources’ market cap is currently $2.67B and has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.