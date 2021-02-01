Range Resources (RRC) Initiated with a Hold at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC) and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.21, close to its 52-week high of $10.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.0% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Range Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $9.60, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.31 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, Range Resources has an average volume of 6.29M.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.