Range Resources (RRC) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Sell rating on Range Resources (RRC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Range Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $12.05, representing a 37.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.60 and a one-year low of $4.89. Currently, Range Resources has an average volume of 5.11M.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.