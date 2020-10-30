Range Resources (RRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.7% and a 18.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $8.00 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Range Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $383 million and GAAP net loss of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $656 million and had a net profit of $115 million.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.