Range Resources (RRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $11.77 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Range Resources’ market cap is currently $2.55B and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.