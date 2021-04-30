Rambus (RMBS) Initiated with a Buy at Susquehanna

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Rambus (RMBS) and a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rambus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.30 and a one-year low of $11.99. Currently, Rambus has an average volume of 754.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. It operates through the following segments: Memory and Interfaces Division (MID), Cryptography Research (CRD), Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), and Lighting and Display Technologies (LDT). The MID segment focuses on mobile memory, server-based memory, serial link designs and custom solutions. The CRD segment comprises of chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments. The ESD segment includes computational sensing and imaging group in the area of emerging technologies. The LDT segment covers the design, development, and licensing of technologies for lighting. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.