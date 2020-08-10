Ramaco Resources (METC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Ramaco Resources (METC) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 35.0% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Ramaco Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.01 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Ramaco Resources has an average volume of 123.9K.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.