Ramaco Resources (METC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ramaco Resources (METC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84, close to its 52-week low of $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 37.6% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Ramaco Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, a 142.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.22 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Ramaco Resources has an average volume of 47.87K.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek.