Ramaco Resources (METC) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating to Ramaco Resources (METC) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.84, close to its 52-week high of $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Peabody Energy Comm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ramaco Resources with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ramaco Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.15 million and GAAP net loss of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.61 million and had a net profit of $1.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.