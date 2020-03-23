Ralph Lauren (RL) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren (RL), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.45, close to its 52-week low of $63.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.3% and a 22.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Stitch Fix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ralph Lauren with a $120.17 average price target, implying an 82.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.63 and a one-year low of $63.68. Currently, Ralph Lauren has an average volume of 1.11M.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia.