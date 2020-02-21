Radnet (RDNT) Receives a Buy from Sidoti

Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal maintained a Buy rating on Radnet (RDNT) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.25, close to its 52-week high of $23.35.

Ramgopal has an average return of 30.4% when recommending Radnet.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramgopal is ranked #1414 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radnet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

Radnet’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 33.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RDNT in relation to earlier this year.

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.