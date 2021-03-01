Radius Health (RDUS) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radius Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, representing a 36.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Radius Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.83 million and GAAP net loss of $6.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.