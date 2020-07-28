Radius Health (RDUS) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS) on July 24 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.35, close to its 52-week low of $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 49.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $23.25 average price target, which is a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Radius Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.92 million and GAAP net loss of $37.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $42.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.