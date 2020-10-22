Radius Health (RDUS) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.27, close to its 52-week low of $10.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Radius Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.67.

The company has a one-year high of $29.89 and a one-year low of $10.15. Currently, Radius Health has an average volume of 584.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDUS in relation to earlier this year.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.