Radius Health (RDUS) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.91, close to its 52-week low of $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Radius Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

Based on Radius Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDUS in relation to earlier this year.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.