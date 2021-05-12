Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

Radius Global Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

