Radian Group (RDN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Radian Group (RDN), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radian Group with a $21.67 average price target.

Based on Radian Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $388 million and net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $331 million and had a net profit of $140 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RDN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Edward Hoffman, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of RDN sold 10,000 shares for a total of $238,900.

Radian Group, Inc. is a insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of private mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage Insurance and Services business segment. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage to mortgage lending institutions nationwide. The Services segment offers services to market participants across the mortgage and real estate value chain. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.