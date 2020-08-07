Radian Group (RDN) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Radian Group (RDN) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radian Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.94.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radian Group’s market cap is currently $2.89B and has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radian Group, Inc. is a insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of private mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage Insurance and Services business segment. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage to mortgage lending institutions nationwide. The Services segment offers services to market participants across the mortgage and real estate value chain. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.