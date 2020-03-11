Radian Group (RDN) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Radian Group (RDN) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.42, close to its 52-week low of $19.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radian Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.32 and a one-year low of $19.87. Currently, Radian Group has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RDN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Edward Hoffman, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of RDN sold 10,000 shares for a total of $238,900.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radian Group, Inc. is a insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of private mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage Insurance and Services business segment.