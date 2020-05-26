Radian Group (RDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Compass Point

Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni maintained a Buy rating on Radian Group (RDN) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gamaitoni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Gamaitoni covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, First American Financial, and MGIC Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radian Group with a $20.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.32 and a one-year low of $9.53. Currently, Radian Group has an average volume of 2.55M.

Radian Group, Inc. is a insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of private mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage Insurance and Services business segment. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage to mortgage lending institutions nationwide. The Services segment offers services to market participants across the mortgage and real estate value chain. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.