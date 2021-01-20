Rada Electronics (RADA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics (RADA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.12, close to its 52-week high of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics with a $13.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.90 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Rada Electronics has an average volume of 472.4K.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.