Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Ra Medical Systems (RMED) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Zosano Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ra Medical Systems with a $2.00 average price target.

Based on Ra Medical Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 million and GAAP net loss of $9.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RMED in relation to earlier this year.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. Its product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the Dermatology and Vascular business segments. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.