R1 RCM (RCM) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on R1 RCM (RCM) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for R1 RCM with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.28 and a one-year low of $8.34. Currently, R1 RCM has an average volume of 1.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RCM in relation to earlier this year.

R1 RCM, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.