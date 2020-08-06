Quotient Technology (QUOT) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT), with a price target of $7.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Zillow Group, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quotient Technology is a Hold with an average price target of $10.53.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.42 and a one-year low of $4.55. Currently, Quotient Technology has an average volume of 647.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.