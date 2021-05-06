Quotient Technology (QUOT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Quotient Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Quotient Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $143 million and GAAP net loss of $25.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUOT in relation to earlier this year.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.