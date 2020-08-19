Quotient (QTNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on August 4, Brandon Couillard from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Quotient (QTNT), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Couillard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Orasure Technologies, and Mesa Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quotient with a $13.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.74 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Quotient has an average volume of 908K.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. The company develops, manufactures and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. Quotient was founded on January 28, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.