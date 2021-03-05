Qumu (QUMU) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qumu (QUMU), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Qumu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Based on Qumu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 million and GAAP net loss of $1.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $221K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUMU in relation to earlier this year.

Qumu Corp. engages in the provision of software applications, which create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.