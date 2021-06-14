Qumu (QUMU) Gets a Hold Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Hold rating on Qumu (QUMU) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qumu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, which is a 123.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

Qumu’s market cap is currently $66.85M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUMU in relation to earlier this year.

Qumu Corp. engages in the provision of software applications, which create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.