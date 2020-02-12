Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week high of $0.37.

Goff has an average return of 158.2% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #1228 out of 5897 analysts.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.35.

The company has a one-year high of $0.37 and a one-year low of $0.07. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 46.56K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. engages in the business of investment in block chain-as-a-service solutions companies. The firm through its subsidiaries develops customer-oriented information technology solutions, specializing in transformative technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.