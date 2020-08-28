Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Receives a Buy from Clarus

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), with a price target of $1.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.07.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.89 million and GAAP net loss of $4.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $640K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUISF in relation to earlier this year.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.