Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Echelon Wealth Partners and Canaccord Genuity gave Quisitive Technology Solutions (Other OTC: QUISF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Stephen Boland maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Boland is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Boland covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Western Bank, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

Quisitive Technology Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.70, representing a 40.3% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.30 price target.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.68 million and GAAP net loss of $1.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $792K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.