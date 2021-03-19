Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) received a Buy rating and a C$2.30 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, CGI Group, and Celestica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quisitive Technology Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.68, which is a 49.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.90 price target.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.68 million and GAAP net loss of $1.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $792K.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.