Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) on August 27 and set a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.46.

Goff has an average return of 133.8% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #482 out of 6904 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quisitive Technology Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.16, representing a 152.2% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Clarus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.25 price target.

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.13 million and GAAP net loss of $5.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUISF in relation to earlier this year.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.