Quinstreet (QNST) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Quinstreet (QNST). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 44.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Quinstreet has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $16.52 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, Quinstreet has an average volume of 341.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QNST in relation to earlier this year.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.