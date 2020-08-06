Quinstreet (QNST) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Quinstreet (QNST) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Quinstreet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, Quinstreet has an average volume of 371.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Gregory Sands, a Director at QNST bought 5,302 shares for a total of $37,167.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.