Quinstreet (QNST) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Quinstreet (QNST) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quinstreet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50, which is a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Quinstreet’s market cap is currently $784.1M and has a P/E ratio of 42.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QNST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gregory Sands, a Director at QNST bought 4,996 shares for a total of $46,113.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.